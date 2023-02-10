Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 593.69 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 102.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 593.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 584.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.593.69584.743.10-10.4916.95-72.49-7.63-102.00-7.63-102.03

