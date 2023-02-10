JUST IN
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 593.69 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 102.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 593.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 584.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales593.69584.74 2 OPM %3.10-10.49 -PBDT16.95-72.49 LP PBT-7.63-102.00 93 NP-7.63-102.03 93

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

