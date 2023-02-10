Global Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 216.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2777.36% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets rose 216.00% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2777.36% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.250.535.3152.830.810.270.790.250.790.25

