Global Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 216.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2777.36% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets rose 216.00% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2777.36% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.250.53 2777 OPM %5.3152.83 -PBDT0.810.27 200 PBT0.790.25 216 NP0.790.25 216

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

