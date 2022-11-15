Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 110.68 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 110.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.6890.93-4.28-8.58-7.65-13.39-10.75-16.84-10.75-16.84

