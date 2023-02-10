FDC consolidated net profit rises 14.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 409.30 croreNet profit of FDC rose 14.18% to Rs 40.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 409.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 341.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales409.30341.78 20 OPM %12.0313.99 -PBDT66.4559.80 11 PBT56.5950.76 11 NP40.7535.69 14
