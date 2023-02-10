Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 14.08% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 125.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.221.42 -14 OPM %39.3412.68 -PBDT0.640.31 106 PBT0.600.27 122 NP0.450.20 125

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

