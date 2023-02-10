Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.08% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 125.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.221.4239.3412.680.640.310.600.270.450.20

