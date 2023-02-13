FDC says USFDA inspection at Aurangabad facility ends with zero observations

JUST IN
The USFDA inspected the facility from 6th to 12th Februrary 2023.

The US Food Drug and Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at FDC's manufacturing facility at B-8, MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The audit was carried out for the sterile ophthalmic products being marketed in the US. The audit concluded with zero observations.

FDC is principally engaged in the business of Pharmaceuticals. The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 40.75 crore on 19.8% jump in net sales to Rs 409.30 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.87% to Rs 267.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 15:11 IST

