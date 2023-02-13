EKI Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

City Union Bank Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 877.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 61546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25543 shares in the past one month.

City Union Bank Ltd crashed 15.63% to Rs 135. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77065 shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd lost 13.59% to Rs 78.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd slipped 10.67% to Rs 2060.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7692 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd corrected 9.00% to Rs 3468. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10486 shares in the past one month.

