T.V. Today Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and TVS Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2023.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and TVS Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2023.

T.V. Today Network Ltd tumbled 24.66% to Rs 232.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63498 shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd lost 17.58% to Rs 54.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23217 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd crashed 15.73% to Rs 64.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14216 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd dropped 11.50% to Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2996 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd slipped 10.89% to Rs 352.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33839 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)