Federal Bank Ltd extends winning streak

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.7, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.91% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.44% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.7, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51088.2, up 0.14%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 12.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34684.2, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 335.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.85, up 1.04% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 104.91% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.44% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)