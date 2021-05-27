Infosys Ltd gains for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.6% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% jump in NIFTY and a 94.5% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51123.32, up 0.21%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 4.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26857.3, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1413.85, up 1.19% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 99.6% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% jump in NIFTY and a 94.5% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

