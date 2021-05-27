Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 1.79%, Gains for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1732, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.83% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% gain in NIFTY and a 73.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1732, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51123.32, up 0.21%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16413.3, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1742.5, up 2.36% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 80.83% in last one year as compared to a 61.58% gain in NIFTY and a 73.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 161.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)