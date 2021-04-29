Federal Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.9, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.63% in last one year as compared to a 51.19% jump in NIFTY and a 56.53% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.9, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14907.65. The Sensex is at 49933.41, up 0.4%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 2.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33722.8, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

