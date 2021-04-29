Union Bank of India spurts 1.31%, up for five straight sessions

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 34.85, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.89% in last one year as compared to a 51.19% gain in NIFTY and a 56.43% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.85, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14907.65. The Sensex is at 49933.41, up 0.4%. Union Bank of India has added around 2.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2100.7, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

