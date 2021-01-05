Federal Bank Ltd in demand

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.4, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.03% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.5% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.4, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14150.95. The Sensex is at 48267.83, up 0.19%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 7.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31212.45, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 201.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 326.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

