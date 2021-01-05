D B Corp Ltd extends winning spree

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.88% in last one year as compared to a 18% drop in NIFTY and a 2.38% drop in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14151.85. The Sensex is at 48259.77, up 0.17%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 5.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1675.6, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

