HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 707.65, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.22% in last one year as compared to a 18% jump in NIFTY and a 7.58% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 707.65, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14151.85. The Sensex is at 48259.77, up 0.17%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15193.05, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 709.5, up 1.76% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 14.22% in last one year as compared to a 18% jump in NIFTY and a 7.58% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 104.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)