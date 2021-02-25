Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2021.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd spiked 15.33% to Rs 47.4 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 189.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd soared 11.71% to Rs 714.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89478 shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 11.25% to Rs 62.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 140.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd rose 9.10% to Rs 731.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

