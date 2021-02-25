Jagran Prakashan Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.25, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.45% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% slide in NIFTY and a 7.61% slide in the Nifty Media.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.25, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51146.27, up 0.72%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has gained around 35.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1646.15, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

