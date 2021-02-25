Rane (Madras) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Capital Trust Ltd, S Chand & Company Ltd and Rane Brake Lining Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2021.
Rane (Madras) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 340.85 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3240 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 119.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21245 shares in the past one month.
Capital Trust Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 106.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2388 shares in the past one month.
S Chand & Company Ltd gained 17.95% to Rs 92. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92595 shares in the past one month.
Rane Brake Lining Ltd added 13.79% to Rs 860. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 664 shares in the past one month.
