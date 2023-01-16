Federal Bank Ltd spurts 1.01%, gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.85, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.85% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.54% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.85, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 17892.75. The Sensex is at 60105.38, down 0.26%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 2.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42371.25, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 253.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.25, up 0.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

