Industrial Investment Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Sula Vineyards Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2023.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 109.8 at 16-Jan-2023 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1094 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd spiked 14.67% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2873 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd surged 13.79% to Rs 65.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6040 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd jumped 13.27% to Rs 78.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6306 shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd rose 12.67% to Rs 366.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89460 shares in the past one month.

