Telecom stocks in action after Trai data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for October 2020 on Wednesday, 23 December 2020.

Bharti Airtel (up 2.05%) added 36.74 lakh new subscribers in the month of October 2020 and its total subscriber based stood at 33.02 crore. Bharti Airtel had pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September 2020, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

Reliance Jio added 22.28 lakh new subscribers in the month of October 2020. Jio's total subscriber base stands at 40.63 crore as of October 2020. Reliance Industries, which controls Reliance Jio, was up 1.15%.

Vodafone Idea (down 3.22%) lost 22.56 lakh subscribers in October 2020 and its subscriber base shrunk to 29.28 crore as of October 2020.

In the past one month, Bharti Airtel rallied 9.19%, Reliance Industries gained 0.05% while Vodafone Idea has fell 0.48%.

