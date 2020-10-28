Federal Bank Ltd stays slippery

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.1, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 18.92% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.1, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11745.3. The Sensex is at 39964, down 1.38%.Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 5.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 13.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24769.5, down 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 326.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 351.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

