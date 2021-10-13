Federal Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.8, up 4.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.43% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 62.21% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38521.5, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 327.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)