Federal Bank Q4 FY22 CASA deposits grow 15% YoY to Rs 67,132 cr

Federal Bank's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 67,132 crore, recording a growth of 15% over Rs 58,370 crore as of 31 March 2021.

CASA ratio stood at 36.94% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 33.81% in Q4 FY2021 and 36.68% in Q3 FY2022. The CASA ratio stood at 36.94% in FY22 from 33.81% in FY21.

The bank's retail deposits as per internal classification aggregated to Rs 1,71,569 crore, registering a growth of 10% over Rs 1,55,977 crore as of 31 March 2021. Retail deposits share improved to 94% from 90% as of 31 March 2021. Total deposits aggregated to Rs 1,81,712 crore, a growth of 5.3% over Rs 1,72,644 crore as of 31 March 2021.

The bank's gross advances grew by 9.5% to Rs 1,47,644 crore from Rs 1,34,877 crore as of 31 March 2021. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 10.4% and wholesale credit book grew by 8.3%. Retail to wholesale ratio improved to 55:45 (FY22) from 54:46 (FY21).

Customer Deposits jumped 8.9% to Rs 1,78,113 crore in Q4 FY2022 as compared to Rs 1,63,609 crore in Q4 FY2021. Certificate of Deposit slumped 59.3% to Rs 2,437 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5,985 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total deposits rose 5.3% to Rs 1,81,712 crore in Q4 FY2022 from Rs 1,72,644 crore in Q4 FY2021. Interbank deposits tanked 61.9% to Rs 1,162 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Rs 3,050 crore in Q4 March 2021.

The private bank posted a 29.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 522 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 404 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The bank's total income stood at Rs 3,926.75 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 3,934.90 crore in Q3 FY21.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The bank has 1,274 branches and 1,882 ATMs/Recyclers as on 31st December 2021.

Shares of Federal Bank declined 2.39% to Rs 100.05 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)