Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 April 2022.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 52.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 110.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47377 shares. The stock lost 3.36% to Rs.847.30. Volumes stood at 52278 shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.45% to Rs.467.65. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd registered volume of 33631 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13061 shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.4,990.00. Volumes stood at 32271 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47548 shares. The stock gained 3.39% to Rs.283.60. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 4039 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1861 shares. The stock increased 2.05% to Rs.4,915.70. Volumes stood at 2317 shares in the last session.

