Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2022.

Swan Energy Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2022.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 302.1 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 241.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18936 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spiked 15.53% to Rs 470.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41612 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd exploded 14.65% to Rs 93.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65247 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd jumped 11.34% to Rs 293.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14292 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)