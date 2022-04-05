IndusInd Bank Q4 FY22 advances rise 13% YoY to Rs 2,39,307 cr

-
The Hinduja-owned private lender's net advances stood at Rs 2,39,307 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 13% over Rs 2,12,595 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 5% over Rs 2,28,583 crore as of 31 December 2021.
The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 2,93,685 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 2,56,205 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 3% increase to Rs 2,84,827 crore as compared to 31 December 2021.
CASA ratio stood at 42.8% as of 31 March 2022 as compared to 41.8% as of 31 March 2021 and 42.2% as of 31 December 2021.
Sequentially, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,20,509 crore as of 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 1,13,614 crore as of 31 December 2021, rising 6.06% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter).
The private sector bank's net profit increased by 36.18% to Rs 1,161.27 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 852.76 crore in Q3 FY21. The bank's total income in the third quarter ended December 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY to Rs 9,614.27 crore.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 0.73% lower at Rs 980.25 on BSE. IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 31 December 2021, the bank's distribution network included 2,103 branches and banking outlets and 2,861 onsite and offsite ATMs across 769 geographic locations.
