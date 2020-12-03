Fermenta Biotech acquires 52% membership interest in US firm

-
ALSO READ
Fermenta Biotech acquires 52% membership interest in AGD Nutrition, LLC
Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Fermenta Biotech Limited & Indchemie Health Specialities pledge Vitamin D3 to Maharashtra Police
Elgi USA forms JV 'G3 Compressors' with Chad Gooding
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 164.71% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Fermenta Biotech rose 2.1% to Rs 313.7 after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Fermenta Biotech USA, acquired 52% of the membership interest in US-based AGD Nutrition for an aggregate consideration of $1,260,500.AGD Nutrition LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company, had total turnover of $6.08 million from January to November 2020. Founded in 2002, AGD possesses expertise in animal nutrition, specifically, ingredients for feed applications. It is also a distinct player in the food and dietary supplements domain across North America. Moreover, AGD commands strong relationships with its clientele thus bringing in customer proximity along with a wide distribution network across the continent.
Fermenta Biotech said the main purpose of acquisition is to facilitate exports and enhance its footprint in North America.
Fermenta Biotech is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of Vitamin D3. It produces a range of variants crystalline, oil, resin in oil, cold water dispersible (CWD) and feed grade powder, that can be used in applications like injectables, soft gel capsules, premixes as well as food and beverage fortification.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 55% to Rs 14.71 crore on a 15.6% rise in net sales to Rs 93.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU