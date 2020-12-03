Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 317.67 points or 1.15% at 27859.44 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.45%), Symphony Ltd (up 2%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.53%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.17%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.57%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 0.42%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.26%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.14%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 155.62 or 0.35% at 44773.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42 points or 0.32% at 13155.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.91 points or 0.64% at 17238.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.84 points or 0.57% at 5802.07.

On BSE,1533 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

