Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 155.48 points or 1.46% at 10792.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.12%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.65%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.45%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.2%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.17%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.05%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.86%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 155.62 or 0.35% at 44773.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42 points or 0.32% at 13155.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.91 points or 0.64% at 17238.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.84 points or 0.57% at 5802.07.

On BSE,1533 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

