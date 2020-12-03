OnMobile Global Ltd Slips 4.24%

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 31.16% over last one month compared to 9% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 11.2% rise in the SENSEX

OnMobile Global Ltd fell 4.24% today to trade at Rs 56.4. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.4% to quote at 1200.46. The index is up 9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 1.95% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 5.72 % over last one year compared to the 9.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

OnMobile Global Ltd has added 31.16% over last one month compared to 9% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 11.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23031 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 94684 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 62.65 on 02 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.95 on 25 Mar 2020.

