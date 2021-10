Fermenta Biotech undertakes partial shutdown of its Dahej unit

For purpose of capacity expansion

Fermenta Biotech will be taking a planned partial shutdown of its manufacturing facility at Dahej to carry out capacity increasing measures for Vitamin D3 crystals with effect from today, 5 October 2021 for an estimated period of 15 days, until 20th October 2021.

Following the previous shutdown in April 2019, which was successfully completed to increase capacity of Vitamin D3 intermediates, the current shutdown is being taken for increasing Vitamin D3 crystals' capacity. Post completion, FBL's production capacity of Vitamin D3 crystals will increase by approximately 25%. This initiative is part of FBL's capacity enhancement strategy to meet the expected increase in peak demand for Vitamin D3 crystals under the current circumstances.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)