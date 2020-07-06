Fertilizers stocks in demand

Shares of sixteen fertilizers makers rose by 1% to 14%, following the record fertilizer sale of 111.61 lakh MT during April-June 2020.

National Fertilizers (up 14.29%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 4.98%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (up 3.45%), Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore (up 2.92%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 2.67%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 2.49%), Zuari Global (up 1.77%) and Tata Chemicals (up 1.09%) advanced.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 514.39 points or 1.43% to 36,535.81.

Amid National level Cvid-19 lockdown, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had a record sale of Fertilizers to farmer community.

During April-June 2020 POS sale of fertilizers to farmers was 111.61 lakh metric tonne (MT) which is 82.81% higher than the last year sale of 61.05 lakh MT during the same period.

During this period 64.82 lakh MT of Urea (67 % higher as compared to last year), 22.46 lakh MT of DAP (100 % higher than last year), and 24.32 lakh MT of COMPLEX Fertilizers ( 120 % higher than last year) were sold to farmer community.

Despite lot of movement restrictions due to nationwide lockdown, production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on without hindrance, the ministry said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)