Healthcare shares ease

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 43.96 points or 0.27% at 16300.1 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.99%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 4.13%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.12%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.85%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.79%), Lupin Ltd (down 1.46%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.36%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.24%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.22%).

On the other hand, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.76%), Natco Pharma Ltd (up 2.54%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.53%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 517.1 or 1.44% at 36538.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.9 points or 1.63% at 10780.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.75 points or 1.16% at 12749.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.84 points or 1.16% at 4440.69.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 1050 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

