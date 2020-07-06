Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 5.51 points or 0.41% at 1343.16 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.79%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.75%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.73%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.66%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 0.65%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.57%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 19.96%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.64%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.49%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 517.1 or 1.44% at 36538.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.9 points or 1.63% at 10780.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.75 points or 1.16% at 12749.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.84 points or 1.16% at 4440.69.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 1050 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

