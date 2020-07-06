FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 105.66 points or 0.92% at 11323.59 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 4.94%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.79%),ITC Ltd (down 3.69%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 2.54%),Marico Ltd (down 2.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 1.53%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.18%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.18%), Gillette India Ltd (down 0.81%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 0.77%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (up 6.08%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 4.98%), and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 4.96%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 517.1 or 1.44% at 36538.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.9 points or 1.63% at 10780.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.75 points or 1.16% at 12749.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.84 points or 1.16% at 4440.69.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 1050 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

