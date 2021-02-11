India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Is 97.27%; Active Cases Declining Consistently

-
India has been consistently following a declining slope of active cases. The country's active caseload has dropped to 1.41 lakh (1,41,511) today. The present active cases now consist of just 1.30% of India's Total Positive Cases. Following the national cue, 33 States & UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli currently have 0 active cases. 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total Active caseload. Two States - Kerala and Maharashtra- account for 71% of the total Active Cases of the country.
Cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 today. The Recovery Rate is 97.27%. The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers. 1,34,746 sessions have been conducted so far. The final figures for the vaccination coverage for Day 25 (9th Feb 2021) of the country wide exercise include 3,52,553 beneficiaries (HCWs - 1,28,032 and FLWs- 2,24,521) across 7,990 sessions. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a consistent upward slope.
