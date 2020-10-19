Finance Minister Says CAPEX By Central Public Sector Enterprises Needs To Be Scaled Up

The minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that capital expenditure (CAPEX) by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) is a critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up for the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22. FM reviewed the capital expenditure of CPSEs in this financial year.

The CAPEX target for 2020-21 is Rs 1,15,934 crore. While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, the finance minister asked the concerned secretaries to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure the capital expenditure to the tune of 75% of the capital outlay by the end of third quarter of financial year 2020-21 and make appropriate plan for it. Sitharaman expounded that more co-ordinated efforts are required at the levels of secretary of concerned ministries and CMDs of CPSEs to achieve CAPEX targets.

