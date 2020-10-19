Finance Minister Says CAPEX By Central Public Sector Enterprises Needs To Be Scaled Up

-
ALSO READ
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Share of MSME in public procurement should be increased: NCP
Industry needs to reset relations with workers, says FM amid COVID-19 crisis
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech highlights
-
The minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that capital expenditure (CAPEX) by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) is a critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up for the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22. FM reviewed the capital expenditure of CPSEs in this financial year.
The CAPEX target for 2020-21 is Rs 1,15,934 crore. While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, the finance minister asked the concerned secretaries to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure the capital expenditure to the tune of 75% of the capital outlay by the end of third quarter of financial year 2020-21 and make appropriate plan for it. Sitharaman expounded that more co-ordinated efforts are required at the levels of secretary of concerned ministries and CMDs of CPSEs to achieve CAPEX targets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU