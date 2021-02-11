Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 22.27 points or 0.28% at 7807.96 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 7.42%), PNB Gilts Ltd (down 5.28%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.68%),MAS Financial Services Ltd (down 3.85%),IIFL Finance Ltd (down 3.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bank of Baroda (down 2.58%), JSW Holdings Ltd (down 1.91%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 1.65%), Bank of India (down 1.64%), and Canara Bank (down 1.62%).

On the other hand, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 9.99%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 9.95%), and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 8.2%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.2 or 0.14% at 51381.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.09% at 15119.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 182.2 points or 0.94% at 19602.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.12 points or 0.09% at 6591.8.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

