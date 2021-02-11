Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 252.66 points or 0.76% at 33070.03 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.71%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.22%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.22%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 5.04%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.27%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 2.36%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.2 or 0.14% at 51381.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.09% at 15119.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 182.2 points or 0.94% at 19602.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.12 points or 0.09% at 6591.8.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

