Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spikes 3.19%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 9.49% over last one month compared to 5.84% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 3.19% today to trade at Rs 61.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.48% to quote at 3062.53. The index is down 5.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.24% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 0.9% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 11.11 % over last one year compared to the 6.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 9.49% over last one month compared to 5.84% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 120.85 on 04 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.8 on 14 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)