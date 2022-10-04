Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 617.08 points or 2% at 31397.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.82%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.72%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.7%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.19%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.81%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.78%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.6%), Graphite India Ltd (up 1.41%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.65%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1041.44 or 1.83% at 57830.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 294 points or 1.74% at 17181.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 302.03 points or 1.07% at 28602.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 108.2 points or 1.25% at 8797.4.

On BSE,2302 shares were trading in green, 434 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

