Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 107.66 points or 1.21% at 8759.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, BF Investment Ltd (down 9.75%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.56%),New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 4.4%),General Insurance Corporation of India (down 4.05%),VLS Finance Ltd (down 3.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 3.83%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.77%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 3.35%), Arihant Capital Markets Ltd (down 3.34%), and CSB Bank Ltd (down 2.9%).

On the other hand, IDBI Bank Ltd (up 7.31%), Max Financial Services Ltd (up 2.26%), and Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 2.04%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 514.46 or 0.85% at 59838.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 164.2 points or 0.91% at 17827.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 232.67 points or 0.8% at 28763.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 58.79 points or 0.65% at 8982.2.

On BSE,1201 shares were trading in green, 2234 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

