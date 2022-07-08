Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 7.47 points or 0.23% at 3267.35 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.75%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.44%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.42%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.28%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.74%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.71%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.69%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.59%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.08 or 0.51% at 54454.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.8 points or 0.52% at 16216.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.23 points or 0.4% at 25670.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.37 points or 0.09% at 7990.42.

On BSE,1886 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

