Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 7.71 points or 0.09% at 8963.17 at 13:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 2.31%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.82%),Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 1.7%),Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.64%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Angel One Ltd (down 1.35%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 1.34%), Ugro Capital Ltd (down 1.31%), IIFL Finance Ltd (down 1.25%), and Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 1%).

On the other hand, New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 9.61%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 8.14%), and Centrum Capital Ltd (up 6.9%) moved up.

At 13:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 10.66 or 0.02% at 61144.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 18204.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.8 points or 1.02% at 29001.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.68 points or 0.8% at 9034.62.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 1080 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 14:00 IST

