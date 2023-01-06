SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

-
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 774.35, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.09% rally in NIFTY and a 1.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 774.35, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.91% on the day, quoting at 17827.85. The Sensex is at 59719.92, down 1.05%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has lost around 4.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18782.2, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.73 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 773.6, down 0.88% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 16.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.09% rally in NIFTY and a 1.9% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 34.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
