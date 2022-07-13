Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 230.2 points or 1.29% at 17684.12 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.98%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.29%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.08%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.07%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.42%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.49%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.43 or 0.6% at 53565.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.25 points or 0.54% at 15971.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.37 points or 0.02% at 25776.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.43 points or 0.19% at 8028.4.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1641 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

