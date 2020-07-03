TCS jumps 5% in three days

Shares of the IT major rose 1.29% to Rs 2186.15 on BSE, rising for third straight day.

The stock has surged 5% in three trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 2082.20 on 30 June 2020.

TCS on Tuesday (30 June) said its board will meet on 9 July 2020 to approve the financial results for June quarter. The board will also consider declaration of interim dividend to equity shareholders.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported 0.85% fall in net profit to Rs 8,049 crore on 0.03% rise in total income to Rs 40,684 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Operating margin for the Q4 stood at 25.1%, and net margin reported was 20.2%.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)