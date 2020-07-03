Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2196, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.32% slide in NIFTY and a 23.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2196, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10594.5. The Sensex is at 35981.34, up 0.38%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 9.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9943.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2203.1, down 0.2% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 35.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.32% slide in NIFTY and a 23.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 42.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

